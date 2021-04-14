Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

NYS Department of Labor hosting virtual career workshops

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
NYS Dept. of Labor
NYS Dept. of Labor
Posted at 3:53 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 03:58:23-04

The New York State Department of Labor is hosting a pair of virtual workshops aimed at helping people around the state find work.

The department tweeted on Tuesday that both workshops are being held via Zoom on Wednesday and are free to attend.

The first session is at 10:00 a.m. and walks participants through setting career goals.

The second session is at 1:00 p.m. and focuses on writing effective cover letters.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources