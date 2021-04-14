NYS Department of Labor hosting virtual career workshops

The New York State Department of Labor is hosting a pair of virtual workshops aimed at helping people around the state find work.

The department tweeted on Tuesday that both workshops are being held via Zoom on Wednesday and are free to attend.

The first session is at 10:00 a.m. and walks participants through setting career goals.

The second session is at 1:00 p.m. and focuses on writing effective cover letters.