Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to host 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host an "on the spot" hiring event for registered nurses on October 25.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center located at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

"Representatives from various departments of the Medical Center, including Intensive Care, Behavioral Health, Emergency Services, Surgery, and Cardiology will be on hand to provide information, accept applications, and conduct open interviews," a release says.

For more information, you can call 716-343-3433 or visit careers.nfmmc.org.