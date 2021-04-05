Niagara Falls company expanding, needs to fill 10 full-time jobs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls manufacturer is expanding and looking to fill 10 full-time jobs.

Niacet Corporation, which produces bread preservatives and products used to manufacture ibuprofen and other pharmaceuticals, has immediate openings for the positions of chemical operator, electrician, maintenance mechanic, foreperson, temporary shipper, financial planning analyst and administrative coordinator.

Chemical operators earn $26.86 an hour, maintenance and electricians earn $29.30 an hour, and a foreperson is paid a salary $65,000 to $75,000 a year.

Benefits include matching 401(k), health, dental, vision and paid time off for vacations and holidays.

Interested applicants can click here for more information.