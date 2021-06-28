Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Niagara County hosting career fair Wednesday with more than 30 companies looking to hire

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
HIRING 716 1280by720.png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:28:33-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair Wednesday.

The career fair will be held at Ida Fritz Memorial Park, 105 West Avenue in Lockport, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Officials say more than 30 companies with open positions have signed up to take part. No appointment is necessary.

“Our career fair earlier this month at Oppenheim Park attracted a tremendous number of job seekers and I expect a similar turnout this week at Fritz Memorial Park,” said Donald Jablonksi, Director of Employment and Training. “Employers have openings they need to fill and are anxious to hire, so whether you are unemployed or looking for a new opportunity, you should definitely attend.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020