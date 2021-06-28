Niagara County hosting career fair Wednesday with more than 30 companies looking to hire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair Wednesday.

The career fair will be held at Ida Fritz Memorial Park, 105 West Avenue in Lockport, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Officials say more than 30 companies with open positions have signed up to take part. No appointment is necessary.

“Our career fair earlier this month at Oppenheim Park attracted a tremendous number of job seekers and I expect a similar turnout this week at Fritz Memorial Park,” said Donald Jablonksi, Director of Employment and Training. “Employers have openings they need to fill and are anxious to hire, so whether you are unemployed or looking for a new opportunity, you should definitely attend.”