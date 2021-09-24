Niagara County holding school bus driver fairs on October 2

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Clerk and several school districts in the county are holding school bus driver fairs on October 2 at DMV locations in Lockport, Niagara Falls, and North Tonawanda.

This follows an announcement from Gov. Hochul about the state looking to fill the school bus driver shortage.

“We are essentially holding a school bus driver career fair for those who may have an interest in being a school bus driver,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “By offering both the permit test and the opportunity to meet the hiring managers for the bus companies and school districts, hopefully we can identify a number of viable candidates that help alleviate the bus driver shortage.”

Mike Dowd, President of Niagara Falls Coach Lines, which serves the Niagara Falls School District, said, “The whole community is excited that schools are fully reopened but part of that equation is obviously transporting the students to and from school. The shortage of bus drivers is beyond anything I have experienced and I’m optimistic that this school bus career fair will help us find some new employees. Every district across Niagara County could use more drivers.”

AJ Smith, General Manager of Ridge Road Express which serves seven Niagara County school districts, said, “While hiring continues to be a challenge, Ridge Road Express has made significant investments in recruitment initiatives and is optimistic that we will continue to grow our team. We are currently understaffed, and are running active recruitment campaigns, supported by full-time recruitment and training staff members who are eager to support new candidates through the onboarding process. These efforts have helped us to bring in several new candidates who are currently in our training program, and we are continuing to interview new drivers that are looking to make a real difference in the community.”

The fairs run on Saturday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you'll need to bring your current driver’s license and proof of citizenship in order to take the permit test.

The cost of the test is $22.50, and if you have questions about the hiring fair, you're asked to contact DMV operations at (716) 438-4007.