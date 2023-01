BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA-Metro announced it will host an open house Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 181 Ellicott Street.

The NFTA said staff will be on-site to hold in-person interviews for various positions including operators, mechanics, and custodians.

"Those interested can take advantage of new wages, a guaranteed 40-hour work week, as well as a competitive benefits package," a release says.

For more information, you can visit the NFTA website here.