New York State looking to hire the next class of Park Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced it is looking to hire the next class of Park Police Officer Trainees.

Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2023. You can visit the Park Police website here for more information on the application process, requirements, and more.

“We are searching for the next group of recruits who have a calling for both state service and a love of the outdoors. Additionally, our New York State Park Police is among the first agencies in the nation committed to the growing movement of 30x30 – the initiative to reach 30 percent of women in recruiting classes by 2030, as we aim to be representative of the entire state. Advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety." - State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid