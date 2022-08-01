New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time.

The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to work directly with the public to start their career with the Department of Motor Vehicles and join the New York State workforce," Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy R. Hogues said.

Anyone interested in taking the exam to become a Motor Vehicle Representative must meet the qualifications, which include a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma, one year of customer service experience, or 30 semester credit hours of college-level courses.

If you meet these qualifications, you must also apply for the exam and submit all materials by Aug. 31.

You can access the online exam here.