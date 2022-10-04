New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers.

The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York.

“Our DOT family of public servants is among the best trained at performing the essential services that make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. Our employees receive competitive pay and benefits, along with professional experiences that are only obtainable in public service. I encourage everyone who wants to be part of this dynamic team to apply today, so you can help us continue to perform the wide range of services that provide connectivity, safety and prosperity for communities.” - New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. NYSDOT said some positions require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license (CDL). Those who do not have a CDL can still apply as NYSDOT offers in-house CDL training and road tests.

You can find more information here or stop by a local DOT residency or a Regional Fleet shop.