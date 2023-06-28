New Spectrum customer service call center in Amherst expected to create 400 jobs

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new 88,000-square-foot Spectrum Mobile customer service call center on Main Street in Amherst is expected to create 400 jobs.

According to Spectrum, employees at the center provide support to Spectrum Mobile customers throughout the 41-state service area.

Interested candidates can apply online here.

“In addition to the speed and savings delivered by Spectrum Mobile, we are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience through in-house, on-shore customer service operations such as our new center here in Amherst. We are expanding on our decades-long presence in Western New York, as the Buffalo area offers an outstanding pool of talented and hard-working individuals eager to build a great career at Spectrum.” - Greg McMichael, Senior Vice President, Customer Service at Charter Communications, Inc.