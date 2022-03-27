Neighborhood Health Center to host nursing open house April 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighborhood Health Center is looking to fill positions at its Buffalo-area sites and will be hosting a nursing open house on April 5.

The open house will be held at its site at 300 Niagara Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5. Neighborhood Health Center said CNAs/MAs, LPNs, RNs and students are encouraged to attend.

It is currently looking to fill positions at the following sites:

Mattina — 300 Niagara St, Buffalo 14201

Northwest — 155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo 14207

Riverway — 1569 Niagara St, Buffalo 14213 (opening soon)

Blasdell — 4233 Lave Ave, Blasdell 14219

You can find more information about Neighborhood Health Center here.