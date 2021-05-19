Need a job? UPS hiring 100 part-time positions in Buffalo area paying up to $17 an hour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a new job, UPS is hiring.

The company says it is hiring 500 part-time positions in the Buffalo area, paying as much as $17 an hour.

The jobs offer health care, pension and tuition benefits, and a discounted stock purchase opportunity.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Karsys Hernandez, Director of Human Resources. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Buffalo area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

