Nearly 100 companies to attend Buffalo Employment and Training Center job fair Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC) announced it is hosting a job fair and training event Wednesday.

Officials say nearly 100 companies will be in attendance from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Delavan Grider Community Center Wednesday.

BETC says it has asked attending companies to hire for jobs starting at $15 and up. According to a release, all job seekers are asked to bring a resume and come "dressed for success."

You can find more information on BETC here.