Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Nearly 100 companies to attend Buffalo Employment and Training Center job fair Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Now hiring generic
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 15:05:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC) announced it is hosting a job fair and training event Wednesday.

Officials say nearly 100 companies will be in attendance from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Delavan Grider Community Center Wednesday.

BETC says it has asked attending companies to hire for jobs starting at $15 and up. According to a release, all job seekers are asked to bring a resume and come "dressed for success."

You can find more information on BETC here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020