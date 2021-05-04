Watch
More than 30 local companies participating in virtual career fair Tuesday

Posted at 5:13 AM, May 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple companies throughout Western New York are taking part in a virtual career fair on Tuesday.

It's being put on by Forge Buffalo at 43North and Be In Buffalo, two local organizations dedicated to helping Western New Yorkers find work, and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The career fair is giving Western New Yorkers the opportunity to:

  • Learn about local job openings and opportunities at over 30 local companies
  • Share their resume
  • Connect directly with companies via chat or video
  • Get interviewed or even hired
  • Learn about new resources to stay informed about job opportunities.

To sign up for the career fair, click here.

