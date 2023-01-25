Moog to host hiring event at Northland Workforce Training Center

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moog Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems, is hosting a hiring event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo.

Moog says there will be open interviews at the event for its Western New York Aircraft Controls and Space & Defense Controls operations.

Positions are available in engineering, assembly & test and machining.

Those who are interested are encouraged to pre-register here.