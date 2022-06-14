Mercy Hospital to host hiring event for nurses, nurse assistants and immediate treatment assistants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital announced it will host an "on the spot" hiring event for nurses, nurse assistants (NA), and immediate treatment assistants (ITA) on June 29 at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews and make formal job offers.

According to Catholic Health, all offers include bonuses of up to $25,000 for high-demand nursing positions. For this event, the first 15 nurses hired for Med/Surg, ICU, CVICU, or ED night shift positions will receive an additional $5,000.

Catholic Health also said referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired for bonus-eligible positions throughout the health care system. The referral bonus varies by position and is prorated for part-time employment. For more information on referrals click here.

Applicants will have to complete a pre-employment physical and meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment. To register for the hiring event click here.