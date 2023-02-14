Mercy Hospital holding open interviews for nurses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is holding open interviews for registered nurses and graduate nurses on Friday, February 17th.

Catholic Health says all employment offers include bonuses of up to $25,000 for high-demand positions. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired for an eligible position.

Friday from 9am to 5pm, nurse managers and Catholic Health recruiters will be on hand at Mercy Hospital to conduct interviews and offer tours.

To register for Mercy Hospital’s open interviews, visit chsbuffalo.org/rngn.

