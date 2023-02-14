Watch Now
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Mercy Hospital holding open interviews for nurses

MERCY.jpg
WKBW
Outside Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
MERCY.jpg
Posted at 7:53 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 07:53:07-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is holding open interviews for registered nurses and graduate nurses on Friday, February 17th.

Catholic Health says all employment offers include bonuses of up to $25,000 for high-demand positions. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired for an eligible position.

Friday from 9am to 5pm, nurse managers and Catholic Health recruiters will be on hand at Mercy Hospital to conduct interviews and offer tours.

To register for Mercy Hospital’s open interviews, visit chsbuffalo.org/rngn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020