McDonald’s looking to hire over 13,000 employees across New York State this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — McDonald’s announced it is looking to hire around 13,500 employees across New York State this summer.

According to McDonald's, a job at one of its restaurants offers a host of benefits including Archways to Opportunity in which "crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors." Full-time and part-time positions are available.

You can go online here to learn more and apply or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.