McDonald’s looking to hire over 13,000 employees across New York State this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — McDonald’s announced it is looking to hire around 13,500 employees across New York State this summer.
According to McDonald's, a job at one of its restaurants offers a host of benefits including Archways to Opportunity in which "crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors." Full-time and part-time positions are available.
You can go online here to learn more and apply or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.
“People are the heartbeat of our organizations, and we do all we can to ensure we cultivate a culture of care, compassion and growth across the 270+ restaurants in the region – from Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and beyond. We are proud to offer a variety of benefits and career opportunities for our crew and managers to further their education and help guide them toward brighter futures. We can’t wait to welcome more team members into our McFamilies this summer.”
Paul Ross, McDonald’s Owner/Operator of 50 years and President of the Empire Operator’s Association for New York State