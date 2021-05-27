Maid of the Mist to hire seasonal employees to work on new electric boats

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Maid of the Mist is looking to hire seasonal employees to work on their historic vessels at Niagara Falls.

Kevin Keenan, the spokesman for Maid of the Mist, tells WKBW the company is looking for deckhands, ticket takers, elevator operators, and retail employees. The Maid of the Mist season is from April through November.

Keenan said these jobs are perfect for college students, anyone looking for extra money during the summer or anyone who likes to work in customer service.

“You’re going to meet people from all across the United States and from around the world as borders start to open up again,” Keenan said.

Keenan said the seasonal employees will start by making $13 per hour. They will work on the two brand-new vessels that the Maid of the Mist launched last October.

“It’s a really interesting experience because these are brand new all electric, zero emission boats,” Keenan said. “They are involved with regular deckhand duties as the dock and cast off…..They also connect the batteries to the cables, so the batteries are charged between each tour.”

You can apply for any of these positions here.

