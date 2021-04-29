Lowe’s to host National Hiring Day May 4, nearly 250 jobs available the Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lowe’s announced it will host a National Hiring Day May 4 as home improvement season continues.

It will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time store associates across the U.S. and says nearly 250 jobs are available the Buffalo area. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, those 18 and older can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 4.

“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”

If you'd like to RSVP and learn more about the event you can do so here.