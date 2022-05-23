Watch
Lactalis to host open interviews for more than 25 positions at its facility on South Park Avenue

Posted at 3:21 PM, May 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lactalis American Group, Inc will host open interviews Wednesday and Thursday for more than 25 open positions at its cheese and whey production plant at 2375 South Park Avenue.

The open interviews will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day and available positions are primarily second and third shifts across most departments and experience levels.

Lactalis said applications will be available at the guard building on South Park Avenue and at plant door number seven on Leland Street. There will be balloons that will mark both locations.

For more information, you can visit the Lactalis American Group, Inc website here.

