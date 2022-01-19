Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Ken-Ton School District wants to be the top district for substitute teachers

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Inside a brand new UPK class at the Hamilton School in KenTon District.
KENTON PRE K.jpg
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 04:54:57-05

KENMORE-TOWN OF TONWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With substitute teachers in such high demand across the country, the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is working to attract teachers to its schools.

The district says substitute teachers earn up to $146 dollars a day. All teachers can earn an additional $2,000 per year for completing staff development courses. They can also join the New York State Retirement System. The district also has full-time Building-Based Substitute positions in each of its schools with a starting salary of $27,500 per year.

Substitute teachers only work during regular school hours. These positions also offer the opportunity to work regularly and flexibly. The district says these positions are great for recent graduates, who want to gain experience that will help them begin a career in teaching.

For more information on becoming a substitute teacher or full-time building-based substitute and to access the application, visit www.ktufsd.org/jobs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020