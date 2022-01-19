Ken-Ton School District wants to be the top district for substitute teachers

KENMORE-TOWN OF TONWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With substitute teachers in such high demand across the country, the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is working to attract teachers to its schools.

The district says substitute teachers earn up to $146 dollars a day. All teachers can earn an additional $2,000 per year for completing staff development courses. They can also join the New York State Retirement System. The district also has full-time Building-Based Substitute positions in each of its schools with a starting salary of $27,500 per year.

Substitute teachers only work during regular school hours. These positions also offer the opportunity to work regularly and flexibly. The district says these positions are great for recent graduates, who want to gain experience that will help them begin a career in teaching.

For more information on becoming a substitute teacher or full-time building-based substitute and to access the application, visit www.ktufsd.org/jobs.

