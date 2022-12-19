Kaleida Health to host nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Kaleida Health will host a nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby. Attendees are asked to bring their résumés. Free parking will be available in the surface lot on the southwest corner of High and Ellicott Streets. You can RSVP here but Kaleida said walk-ins are welcome.

Kaleida said says attendees will have the opportunity to meet with nurse recruiters and leaders, and learn about: