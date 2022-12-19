Watch Now
Kaleida Health to host nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute

WKBW
Sign outside Buffalo General Medical Center.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Kaleida Health will host a nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby. Attendees are asked to bring their résumés. Free parking will be available in the surface lot on the southwest corner of High and Ellicott Streets. You can RSVP here but Kaleida said walk-ins are welcome.

Kaleida said says attendees will have the opportunity to meet with nurse recruiters and leaders, and learn about:

  • New pay scale
  • Benefits package
  • Sign-on bonus of up to $20,000
