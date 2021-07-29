"Intern Takeover" looking to help build connections for the future workers of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Susan Was, VP at AAA of Western and Central New York, getting new employees in the door has been especially difficult.

"We're seeing a lack of applicants to positions where we normally see hundreds of applicants every day," Was said.

Was believes that is due to the pandemic, with internship and entry level positions at particularly low application rates. It's something that Be in Buffalo has noticed as well.

"All over the country, internships, lower skills, everyone is fighting for that talent," Greg Pokriki, Be in Buffalo/Public Relations Specialist for Invest Buffalo Niagara, said.

It's why they are hosting an "Intern Takeover" at Seneca One. They are looking to bring local college students and others to a more relaxed job fair. The Takeover will go from 4p-8p on Thursday, August 5th. It is free to attend, with the sign up at the link here.

Below is the information on the Intern Takeover according to the link here:

We'll host a professional panel and then network, raffle prizes, offer free headshots, and get a little too competitive about cornhole. Light food and refreshments will be provided.

Professional panel

Light food

Company tables ready to talk to you with intern and job opportunities

Free headshot booth for your LinkedIn

Cornhole with a mentor

Raffle prizes (gift cards, resume review)

The Intern Takeover is meant to be a more relaxed environment to meet professionals and build connections.

"This isn't a stuffy career fair," Pokriki said, "we will have corn hole and a raffle."

The hope is to show local college students the availability to get and keep a job in the area, so the workforce comes from within.

"Over 20 companies are participating and they will be showing intern and job opportunities to students, and showing everything Buffalo Niagara has to offer," Pokriki said.