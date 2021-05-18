Independent Health and its affiliate company looking to fill nearly 60 positions locally

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Independent Health and its affiliate company, Nova, are looking to fill nearly 60 positions locally by late May or June.

Independent Health is looking to fill 32 customer service representative positions. Nova Healthcare Administrators is looking to hire 25 care navigators, which includes several bilingual care navigators, in its customer service department.

For the entry-level positions a bachelor's degree is preferred although it is not required. Officials say new hires have the opportunity to quickly advance through Independent Health and its four affiliate companies.

A release says Independent Health and its affiliates offer the following:



Competitive salaries

Generous health care

Paid-time-off benefits

Education assistance

Considerable 401(k) matching contributions

Career development opportunities

“As locally based, deeply rooted companies, Independent Health and Nova are pleased to be in a position to hire 57 employees and help further support the economic rebound of our region,” said Patricia Clabeaux, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “And as a nationally recognized, award-winning company for customer service and member satisfaction, we look forward to adding more associates to our team who share our company’s passion for service and commitment to our members and community.”

Those who are interested should visit this website to view a list of all the openings.