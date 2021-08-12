Independent Health and its affiliate companies looking to fill over 60 positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Independent Health and its three affiliate companies are looking to fill over 60 positions.

There are 65 open positions that the companies are looking to fill immediately.

Independent Health

32 customer service representative positions and an additional 23 positions in various areas, including IT, marketing, and case managers and nurses.

Reliance Rx

Independent Health’s specialty pharmacy subsidiary for people living with severe and chronic medical conditions, is hiring three pharmacy patient care specialists.

Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions

Independent Health’s pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company, has open positions for a pharmacy help desk representative, quality assurance auditor, and pharmacy service technician.

Nova Healthcare Administrators

Independent Health’s administrator of self-funded employee benefit programs, seeks to hire several care navigators in its customer service department.

Officials say all the companies were recently named among the "Best Companies to Work for in New York" presented by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, in conjunction with Best Companies Group, Journal Multimedia Corporation and the Business Council of New York State.

According to Independent Health, candidates who are interested can expect the following: competitive salaries, generous health care and paid-time-off benefits, education assistance, considerable 401(k) matching contributions, and career development opportunities.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, though not required, for the entry-level customer service positions.

You can visit the "careers" page here for a complete listing of all open positions.

“As locally based, deeply rooted companies, Independent Health and its affiliates are pleased to be in a position to hire at least 65 new employees and help further support the economic rebound of our region. It is also an honor to consistently be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in New York State, a valuable distinction in this tight labor market,” said Patricia Clabeaux, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Independent Health. “We look forward to adding more associates to our team who share our company’s passion for service and commitment to our members and community.”