Home Depot looking to fill hundreds of positions in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season by hiring more than 440 part-time and full-time positions throughout Buffalo and the surrounding area.

In-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers nationwide.

Available positions vary by store. You can search for positions and apply by going to careers.homedepot.com.