Hofbrauhaus Buffalo looking to build up its staff by the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you like good food and good beer, here's the job for you.

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is looking to boost its staff before the summer. They're hiring all front and back of house positions.

The German-style restaurant is on Scott Street in downtown Buffalo. It just opened last September, but is only operating on limited space and hours due to COVID regulations. Owner Ed Arnold says right now they have a staff of about fifty, but by mid-summer they're hoping to double that.

"There's so much we can do with this place," says Arnold. "It's great now, it's a lot of fun and every week we do better and better." He says with more staff, they can really make the place thrive.

They're holding open interviews through Friday, May 7th from 11am to 4pm. You can find more information here.