Hochul: over 15,000 summer job opportunities available across New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced there are over 15,000 summer job opportunities available in a variety of industries across New York State.

You can find the opportunities online here, you can search by job title and region.

New Yorkers ages 14-17 can find guides to help with job applications here and those ages 18-24 can find guides here.

"Employers are hiring in record numbers and there are so many great opportunities available to New Yorkers looking to gain valuable experience and make some extra money over the summer. With such an active job market, there is a wide variety of options to explore across the state. I encourage all job seekers to use the many resources the New York State Department of Labor offers to guide them to a job they love." - Gov. Hochul

"In this tight job market, we're looking to make it as easy as possible for businesses with full-time, part-time or seasonal openings to connect with New Yorkers looking for work. We have a multitude of free consultation services and solutions available, so I encourage any business with hiring needs to get in touch with us." - Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

You can find more information and resources here.