WILLAIMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Goodwill of Western New York is looking to fill a number of positions this weekend.

They're holding an in-person hiring event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarence Plaza location at 8050 Main Street in Williamsville.

Full-time and part-time positions are open including store management, shift supervisors, and store associates at multiple stores and donation centers.

If you're interested in applying you can stop by the hiring event for an on-the-spot interview. If you can't make it, you can still apply by clicking here.