Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

Goodwill of Western New York is looking to fill a number of positions this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
Goodwill
<p>A couple in Ohio accidentally dropped off a duffel bag containing almost $100,000 at an Ohio Goodwill. Thanks to a couple of honest employees, they got back every dime.</p>
Ohio couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accidentally
Posted at 4:29 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 04:29:59-04

WILLAIMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Goodwill of Western New York is looking to fill a number of positions this weekend.

They're holding an in-person hiring event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarence Plaza location at 8050 Main Street in Williamsville.

Full-time and part-time positions are open including store management, shift supervisors, and store associates at multiple stores and donation centers.

If you're interested in applying you can stop by the hiring event for an on-the-spot interview. If you can't make it, you can still apply by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma