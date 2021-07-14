GM looking to hire more than 100 employees

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the pandemic, the machines at the GM plant in Lockport never stopped running. In fact, the company saw production increase.

"Business has really taken off this year, Dan Hesch with GM said, "We supply business to every one of those full sized trucks so we're looking for help in building those parts to keep our customer supply."

This increase is why GM is hosting a career fair on Wednesday and Thursday, looking to hire more than 100 people in part-time and full-time positions. The job fair, which was held from 10a-2p on Wednesday and will be held from 1p-5p on Thursday at the plant, is looking to fill positions in all areas.

"All kinds of variation," Hesch said, "production, maintenance, global supply chain, all of those things you can do right here without leaving the site."

According to GM, they are looking at this group of hires as potential future leaders. The hope is that this new crop of employees will be ready to go in just a few weeks, an expedited timeline to make sure they can keep up with the increased demand that has not slowed.