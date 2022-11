LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — GM Lockport Operations announced it will host an open house on November 17 in an effort to fill production worker roles.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GM Lockport Operations located at 200 Upper Mountain Road.

The openings are temporary full-time and temporary part-time and the starting wage is $16.67 an hour.

A release says holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 days.

