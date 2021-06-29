GM Lockport looking to hire around 100 to support increased demand for vehicles

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors Lockport Components Operations announced it is looking to expand its workforce by around 100 to support increased demand for vehicles.

Officials say there are around 80 hourly temporary production team member positions with part-time and full-time schedules available. There are also around 20 full-time salaried group leader positions available.

Candidates for either position must be flexible to work any day and any shift, and must be 18 or older.

"At Lockport, we’ve created an environment where many people come for a job and stay for a career,” said Ken Johnson, plant director at GM Lockport Components Operations. “These additional positions will enable the team to continue to meet the high market demand producing critical components for full-size trucks and other vehicles with the highest level of quality.

You can find links to the job openings below:

Below are some details on the temporary production roles according to GM: