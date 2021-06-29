Watch
GM Lockport looking to hire around 100 to support increased demand for vehicles

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:07:55-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors Lockport Components Operations announced it is looking to expand its workforce by around 100 to support increased demand for vehicles.

Officials say there are around 80 hourly temporary production team member positions with part-time and full-time schedules available. There are also around 20 full-time salaried group leader positions available.

Candidates for either position must be flexible to work any day and any shift, and must be 18 or older.

"At Lockport, we’ve created an environment where many people come for a job and stay for a career,” said Ken Johnson, plant director at GM Lockport Components Operations. “These additional positions will enable the team to continue to meet the high market demand producing critical components for full-size trucks and other vehicles with the highest level of quality.

You can find links to the job openings below:

Below are some details on the temporary production roles according to GM:

  • Base pay is $16.67 per hour
  • Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice, including Saturdays
  • Part-time temporary employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week
  • Full-time temporary employees schedule is a minimum of 40 hours per week
  • Both part-time and full-time temporary employees are eligible for health care and paid holidays on their 91st calendar day of employment
  • Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available
