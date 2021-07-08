Watch
GM Lockport holding career fair July 14 and 15; looking to fill up to 100 positions

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 08, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors in Lockport is holding a job fair on July 14 and 15 and the plant is looking to fill 80 hourly positions and 20 salary positions with full and part-time options available.

Positions include productions team members and group leader positions.

The job fair runs on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on July 15 at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport.

General Motors says the company will conduct interviews and perform drug testing on-site in order to make same-day hiring decisions.

You must be must be at least 18-years-old and eligible to work in the United States to apply for all roles.

