FedEx looking to hire up to 60 in Buffalo area, virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx Trade Networks, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, announced it is looking to add around 60 positions in the Buffalo area and will host a virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday.
FedEx said the virtual hiring event will be held each day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it is looking to hire:
- Customs trade coordinators
- Customs trade specialists
- Managed account coordinators
- Shipping and receiving clerks
You can click here to register for virtual interviews.
Below you can find more information from FedEx:
Day and Night Shifts Are Available
Full-Time Positions:
- Hourly wages range based on position and experience
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Employee discount program
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Customs experience needed for Trade Specialist positions
- Customs experience not required for Trade Coordinator positions
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must provide two forms of valid identification