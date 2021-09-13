FedEx looking to hire up to 60 in Buffalo area, virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx Trade Networks, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, announced it is looking to add around 60 positions in the Buffalo area and will host a virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday.

FedEx said the virtual hiring event will be held each day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it is looking to hire:

Customs trade coordinators

Customs trade specialists

Managed account coordinators

Shipping and receiving clerks

You can click here to register for virtual interviews.

Below you can find more information from FedEx:

Day and Night Shifts Are Available

Full-Time Positions:



Hourly wages range based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

Applicant Eligibility:

