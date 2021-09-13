Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

FedEx looking to hire up to 60 in Buffalo area, virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Steve Helber/AP
FedEx Express trucks sit idle during the day at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)'
St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck amid George Floyd protests
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:16:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx Trade Networks, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, announced it is looking to add around 60 positions in the Buffalo area and will host a virtual hiring event Tuesday through Thursday.

FedEx said the virtual hiring event will be held each day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it is looking to hire:

  • Customs trade coordinators
  • Customs trade specialists
  • Managed account coordinators
  • Shipping and receiving clerks

You can click here to register for virtual interviews.

Below you can find more information from FedEx:

Day and Night Shifts Are Available

Full-Time Positions:

  • Hourly wages range based on position and experience
  • Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
  • Vision and dental benefits
  • Tuition assistance
  • Employee discount program
  • Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

Applicant Eligibility:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Customs experience needed for Trade Specialist positions
  • Customs experience not required for Trade Coordinator positions
  • Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
  • Must provide two forms of valid identification
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020