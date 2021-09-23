FedEx hiring 70 employees ahead of holiday season

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx is looking to hire about 70 Western New Yorkers Thursday.
The company is looking to bring on full-time employees ahead of the holiday season, in a number of different positions:
- Customs trade coordinators
- Customs trade specialists
- Managed account coordinators
- Shipping and receiving clerks
They're hosting an in-person and online hiring event at the FedEx Trade Networks at 170 Cooper Avenue and 555 Riverwalk Parkway in Tonawanda, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you do attend in-person, FedEx is asking you to wear a face mask. Anyone interested can also apply online.
Full time positions come with a number of benefits, including:
- Hourly wages based on position and experience
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Employee discount program
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a career with FedEx
Anyone interested in applying must have a high school diploma or equivalent certification. You'll also have to subject to criminal background check and drug screen, and provide two forms of valid identification.