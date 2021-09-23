Watch
FedEx hiring 70 employees ahead of holiday season

David Zalubowski/AP
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:11 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 04:11:22-04

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx is looking to hire about 70 Western New Yorkers Thursday.

The company is looking to bring on full-time employees ahead of the holiday season, in a number of different positions:

  • Customs trade coordinators
  • Customs trade specialists
  • Managed account coordinators
  • Shipping and receiving clerks

They're hosting an in-person and online hiring event at the FedEx Trade Networks at 170 Cooper Avenue and 555 Riverwalk Parkway in Tonawanda, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you do attend in-person, FedEx is asking you to wear a face mask. Anyone interested can also apply online.

Full time positions come with a number of benefits, including:

  • Hourly wages based on position and experience
  • Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
  • Vision and dental benefits
  • Tuition assistance
  • Employee discount program
  • Promote from within philosophy
  • Training and growth opportunities to build a career with FedEx

Anyone interested in applying must have a high school diploma or equivalent certification. You'll also have to subject to criminal background check and drug screen, and provide two forms of valid identification.

