FedEx hiring 70 employees ahead of holiday season

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — FedEx is looking to hire about 70 Western New Yorkers Thursday.

The company is looking to bring on full-time employees ahead of the holiday season, in a number of different positions:

Customs trade coordinators

Customs trade specialists

Managed account coordinators

Shipping and receiving clerks

They're hosting an in-person and online hiring event at the FedEx Trade Networks at 170 Cooper Avenue and 555 Riverwalk Parkway in Tonawanda, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you do attend in-person, FedEx is asking you to wear a face mask. Anyone interested can also apply online.

Full time positions come with a number of benefits, including:

Hourly wages based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a career with FedEx

Anyone interested in applying must have a high school diploma or equivalent certification. You'll also have to subject to criminal background check and drug screen, and provide two forms of valid identification.