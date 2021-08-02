Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host job fair, more than 100 positions available

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will host a job fair with more than 100 positions available.
The job fair will take place Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the shopping center located at 1900 Military Road in Niagara Falls.
Officials say more than 30 retailers and restaurants are looking to fill more than 100 full, part-time and seasonal jobs.
Those interested are encouraged to dress professionally and should bring multiple hard copies of resumes. Some interviews will be held on the spot at the job fair. You will need to register at the guest services desk when you arrive which is located between Forever 21 and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th.
"At the event, job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about the retail stores and restaurants that are currently hiring and will receive additional details on the opened positions. As a bonus, attendees will receive a free $10 gift card to Dunkin Donuts, while supplies last," a release says.
Below is list of stores that will be at the job fair:
Adidas
Applebee’s
Boss Outlet
Calvin Klein
Champion
Charley Philly Steak
Chico’s
Children’s Place
Clarks
Coach
Dunkin Donuts
DXL
Express Factory Store
H&M
Hanes Brands/Maidenform
Janie & Jack
Journeys
Kate Spade
Kay Jewelers
Levi’s
Michael Kors
Piercing Pagoda
Polo Ralph Lauren
Puma
Spencer’s Gifts
The Uniform Outlet
Timberland
Torrid
Under Armour
Vera Bradley
Victoria’s Secret
Yankee Candle