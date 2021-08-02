Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host job fair, more than 100 positions available

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will host a job fair with more than 100 positions available.

The job fair will take place Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the shopping center located at 1900 Military Road in Niagara Falls.

Officials say more than 30 retailers and restaurants are looking to fill more than 100 full, part-time and seasonal jobs.

Those interested are encouraged to dress professionally and should bring multiple hard copies of resumes. Some interviews will be held on the spot at the job fair. You will need to register at the guest services desk when you arrive which is located between Forever 21 and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th.

"At the event, job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about the retail stores and restaurants that are currently hiring and will receive additional details on the opened positions. As a bonus, attendees will receive a free $10 gift card to Dunkin Donuts, while supplies last," a release says.

Below is list of stores that will be at the job fair:

Adidas

Applebee’s

Boss Outlet

Calvin Klein

Champion

Charley Philly Steak

Chico’s

Children’s Place

Clarks

Coach

Dunkin Donuts

DXL

Express Factory Store

H&M

Hanes Brands/Maidenform

Janie & Jack

Journeys

Kate Spade

Kay Jewelers

Levi’s

Michael Kors

Piercing Pagoda

Polo Ralph Lauren

Puma

Spencer’s Gifts

The Uniform Outlet

Timberland

Torrid

Under Armour

Vera Bradley

Victoria’s Secret

Yankee Candle