Fantasy Island's re-branded waterpark, Splash World, is hiring

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fantasy Island's re-branded water park, Splash World, is planning to open towards the end of the month.

And that means there are positions to be filled to help the water park make a splash this 2021 season.

"We're looking for friendly, smiling faces - energetic people that want to work," said Tom Crisci with IB Parks and Entertainment.

Jobs range from lifeguards to supervisors, with no experience necessary and training will be provided.

The park's new operator, Chicago-based IB Parks and Entertainment, said they're excited to open up the water park this year.

"And let everyone in the area come out and enjoy. It's a fantastic water park," said Crisci.

Benefits of working here include getting discounts on merchandise.

"They also get basically a season's pass to come when they're not working. And also we give complimentary tickets where they can bring a family member or a friend," said Crisci.

The amusement park side of Fantasy Island is scheduled to reopen next year.

"Some of the rides were removed by the previous owners. And so obviously we've got a lot of rides to replace," said Crisci.

And they hope to attract some the tourists visiting Niagara Falls.

"We're not very far away so we hope that they would keep us in mind when they want to go to a water theme park," said Crisci.

