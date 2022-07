BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evergreen Health announced it will hold open interviews for care coordinators and clinical care coordinators on August 3.

The open interviews will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Evergreen Health’s service center at 282 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Opportunities will be offered on the spot.

According to Evergreen, the jobs include generous benefit packages with options for hybrid (remote and in-person) schedules.

