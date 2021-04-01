Watch
Elderwood looking to fill nursing jobs in Erie and Niagara counties

Elderwood will hold a virtual job fair next week.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 01, 2021
(WKBW) BUFFALO, N.Y — Elderwood will host a virtual job fair next week to fill various nursing position at locations in Erie and Niagara counties.

The senior care provider is looking for full and part-time registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants to work at its facilities in Grand Island, Lockport and Wheatfield.

Benefits include weekly pay, a 401K with employer match, a tuition assistance program and referral bonuses.

Interested applicants can register at elderwoodjobinterviews.com/niagara.

