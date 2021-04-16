Dollar General to host in-person hiring event at Kenmore Avenue store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dollar General will host an in-person hiring event Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 at the Dollar General location at 338 Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.

The company says the event will adhere to its social distancing measures and mask mandate and is part of a nationwide effort to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring. You can find a list of open positions and apply online here.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

The company says candidates are encouraged to review and formally apply online before attending in-person hiring events. During the hiring event the candidates will receive information about Dollar General, the company’s competitive wages and benefits, training, safety and development programs, advancement opportunities and more.