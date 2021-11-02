Delaware North to host job fairs for positions at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaware North announced it will host job fairs for positions at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

There will be four job fairs in total, two for Highmark Stadium and two for KeyBank Center.

Highmark Stadium

Open positions include cashiers, suite runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

When:

Friday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where:

The Bills Store

One Bills Drive

Orchard Park, N.Y. 14127

Parking is available in Lot 6, located off Abbott Road

KeyBank Center

Open positions include cashiers, suite runners, servers, in-seat runners, in-seat servers, cooks, lead cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

When:

Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where:

KeyBank Center (Lexus Club)

1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza

Buffalo, N.Y. 14203

Parking is available in the arena ramp

"Candidates for all positions must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive paid training and free uniforms and meals," a release says.

You can find more information here.