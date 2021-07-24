Delaware North looking to hire for Bills home games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Bills ready to take the field next month, Delaware North and Highmark Stadium are looking to hire dozens of part-time positions.

A job fair held on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, August 3, from 4 to 7 p.m, will hire for cashiers, suite runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations. Held at the Bills Store on Abbott Road, those who are hired will receive paid training and free uniforms and meals.

More opportunities, and answers to commonly asked questions, can be found at Careers.DelawareNorth.com[careers.delawarenorth.com].