Delaware North hosting job fairs for positions at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo Bills 2022 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaware North Sportservice, the food, beverage and retail partner of the Buffalo Bills announced it will host job fairs for part-time seasonal positions at Highmark Stadium for the 2022 season.

There are two job fairs scheduled, one on June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the other on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both job fairs will be held at ADPRO Sports Training Center located on Abbott Road next to Highmark Stadium. Free parking will be available in front of the training center.

Open positions include:

Cashiers

Suite runners

Servers

Line cooks

Prep cooks

Supervisors

Dishwasher

Vendors

Warehouse operations

"Candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive paid training and free uniforms and meals," a release from Delaware North says.

You can find more information about Delaware North here.