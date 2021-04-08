Darien Lake to host drive-thru hiring event Saturday

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake will host its first ever drive-thru hiring event this weekend as it looks to fill 1,500 seasonal jobs for its first summer in operation since COVID-19 hit.

Applicants must apply ahead of time on the Darien Lake jobs site here. Applicants will then receive an email to sign up for an available time on Saturday or next Saturday, April 17, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Interviews will be done socially distanced with the applicant remaining in their car while wearing a mask.

Open positions include ride operators, lifeguards, cashiers, ticket takers and jobs in food service, medical services, security, guest relations and hospitality. Frontline positions start at $12.50 an hour for employees 14 years of age and older.

Six Flags Darien Lake will open for the season May 21 at 33 percent capacity. Season passes are currently available for $49.99.

Passes that were purchased for the 2020 season, when the park was closed due to the pandemic, will be honored this year. Park members, who pay monthly, will receive one free month for each month the park was closed.