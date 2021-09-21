CVS to hire 25,000 people nationwide during a one-day virtual career event

CVS Health says it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a national career event on Friday, September 24.

These positions will help support the needs that comes during the fall and winter months when flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations. In addition to flu vaccinations, workers will help in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending FDA approval.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists."

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions by texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.