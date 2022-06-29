Community Services for Every1 to host a two-day job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community Services for Every1 announced it will host a two-day job fair on July 8 and July 9.

The job fair will be held at 1485 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. It will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9.

"Community Services for Every1 offers an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities," a release says.

The following positions are available:

Per diem, part-time and full-time openings in group homes, supervised apartments, day programs, respite programs, behavioral health, and community programs

Direct Care positions start between $16.00 - $16.75 per hour with paid training and no experience required

Job Coach, Behavioral Health and management positions start at $17.00 per hour

Those planning to attend should bring their resume and photo I.D.

Organizers said there will be giveaways and hiring managers will be prepared to make potential job offers on the spot.

You can find more information here or you can contact recruiter@csevery1.com or call 716-883-8888, ext. 106.