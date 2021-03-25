Community Action Organization of WNY hosting virtual Amazon career fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Community Action Organization of WNY says it will be hosting a virtual Amazon career fair in an effort to connect Lackawanna residents to living-wage jobs.

CAO has been working in partnership with the Mobile Safety-Net Team (serving Erie and Niagara counties) and ACCESS WNY on this collaborative effort.

“Working together with ACCESS WNY and the Mobile Safety-Net Teams to organize job fairs for citizens in Lackawanna strengthens our ability to utilize resources and collaborate on ideas to meet the needs of the residents,” Joe Milazzo, Director of Employment and Training at CAO said. “Working with companies with diversity and inclusivity policies, such as Amazon and FedEx, will help create a more diverse workforce and provide residents with access to livable wage jobs.”

The Amazon career fair is the first in-person and virtual career fair the three organizations will be hosting with companies looking to hire throughout 2021.

“There are talents to find in every corner of Western New York, and we must work together to provide opportunities to improve lives for communities in and outside the inner city,” Thomas Kim CEO and President of CAO said.

On March 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Amazon career fair will take place virtually and allow job seekers to learn about the different positions it is hiring for as well as the application process. Amazon is hiring drivers, warehouse associates and more according to CAO.

CAO says Lackawanna job seekers can apply to receive training in resume writing, interview preparation and job readiness on their website here.