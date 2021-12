BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo says it is hiring lifeguards for the summer offering between $15 and $16 an hour.

The training and certification will take place on Saturdays between January 8 and March 5, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

You must be 16 or older, fully vaccinated by January 8, and have a proficiency swimming in order to qualify for the position.

You can apply by clicking here.