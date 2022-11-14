Catholic Health Hosting On The Spot Hiring Event

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is hosting a four day on the spot hiring event for registered nurses and graduate nurses.

The event kicks off on Monday at 11a.m. at Mount St. Mary Hospital (5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY), and runs until 5 p.m.

Details for the rest of the week are listed below.

Tuesday 11/15 -Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (565 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220)

12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Wednesday 11/16 - Sisters of Charity Hospital (2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214)

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday 11/17 - Kenmore Mercy Hospital (2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can set up your interview here, and Catholic Health is hiring for multiple roles as well.